Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24, Zacks reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 36,574,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,208,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $187.82 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $367.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.65.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $414.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet reported a major earnings beat, with Q2 EPS of $9.11 versus $2.87 expected, while revenue rose 24% year over year to $119.8 billion, signaling strong core business momentum. Article Title

Alphabet reported a major earnings beat, with Q2 EPS of $9.11 versus $2.87 expected, while revenue rose 24% year over year to $119.8 billion, signaling strong core business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud growth accelerated sharply and beat forecasts, with demand boosted by the AI boom, which supports the bull case that Alphabet’s heavy AI spending is translating into growth. Article Title

Google Cloud growth accelerated sharply and beat forecasts, with demand boosted by the AI boom, which supports the bull case that Alphabet’s heavy AI spending is translating into growth. Positive Sentiment: YouTube ad revenue rose 13% to more than $11 billion, adding another sign that Alphabet’s advertising engine remains healthy alongside cloud expansion. Article Title

YouTube ad revenue rose 13% to more than $11 billion, adding another sign that Alphabet’s advertising engine remains healthy alongside cloud expansion. Positive Sentiment: Gemini continues to gain traction, with 950 million monthly active users, suggesting Alphabet’s consumer AI platform is closing the gap with competitors like ChatGPT. Article Title

Gemini continues to gain traction, with 950 million monthly active users, suggesting Alphabet’s consumer AI platform is closing the gap with competitors like ChatGPT. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remained constructive, with analysts citing upside potential and at least one firm reaffirming an outperform rating with a much higher price target. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment remained constructive, with analysts citing upside potential and at least one firm reaffirming an outperform rating with a much higher price target. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are still focused on whether Alphabet can justify its large AI and data-center spending, especially after reports that free cash flow turned negative and that the company is cutting buybacks to fund AI investments.

Investors are still focused on whether Alphabet can justify its large AI and data-center spending, especially after reports that free cash flow turned negative and that the company is cutting buybacks to fund AI investments. Neutral Sentiment: Some headlines highlighted pressure on publishers and Reddit over Google’s AI Overviews and content use, but these reports are more about ecosystem friction than an immediate direct hit to Alphabet’s earnings.

Some headlines highlighted pressure on publishers and Reddit over Google’s AI Overviews and content use, but these reports are more about ecosystem friction than an immediate direct hit to Alphabet’s earnings. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet’s delayed flagship Gemini Pro model and criticism from rivals have fueled concerns that its AI rollout may be slipping behind competitors, adding uncertainty around execution.

Alphabet’s delayed flagship Gemini Pro model and criticism from rivals have fueled concerns that its AI rollout may be slipping behind competitors, adding uncertainty around execution. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also facing broader market pressure ahead of earnings as investors worry about the payback period for AI infrastructure spending, which can weigh on the shares even after a strong quarter.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 over the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 254 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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