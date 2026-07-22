Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 1.5% - What's Next?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $341.73 and last traded at $342.09. 32,281,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 32,180,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.15.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen supply-chain checks point to record hyperscaler leasing and strong data-center demand led by Google, reinforcing the idea that Alphabet’s AI and cloud infrastructure investments are still seeing real demand. Article Title

TD Cowen supply-chain checks point to record hyperscaler leasing and strong data-center demand led by Google, reinforcing the idea that Alphabet’s AI and cloud infrastructure investments are still seeing real demand. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed Alphabet as a market outperform and set a $515 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside ahead of earnings. Article Title

Citizens JMP reaffirmed Alphabet as a market outperform and set a $515 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to upside potential in Alphabet’s earnings revisions and consensus targets, suggesting expectations remain constructive heading into the report. Article Title

Analysts continue to point to upside potential in Alphabet’s earnings revisions and consensus targets, suggesting expectations remain constructive heading into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Google rolled out new Gemini models and a new iPhone-to-Android migration tool, which are supportive product updates but not likely immediate stock-moving catalysts on their own. Article Title

Google rolled out new Gemini models and a new iPhone-to-Android migration tool, which are supportive product updates but not likely immediate stock-moving catalysts on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet enters earnings with options pricing implying a sizable move, showing that traders expect a potentially volatile reaction to the results. Article Title

Alphabet enters earnings with options pricing implying a sizable move, showing that traders expect a potentially volatile reaction to the results. Negative Sentiment: Investors are focused on whether Alphabet can justify massive AI and data-center spending, with concerns that margins and returns may be pressured if cloud and search growth disappoint. Article Title

Investors are focused on whether Alphabet can justify massive AI and data-center spending, with concerns that margins and returns may be pressured if cloud and search growth disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Google’s Gemini 3.5 Pro launch is delayed have fed worries that Alphabet is slipping behind competitors in frontier AI. Article Title

Reports that Google’s Gemini 3.5 Pro launch is delayed have fed worries that Alphabet is slipping behind competitors in frontier AI. Negative Sentiment: Publisher backlash against Google AI Overviews could threaten search traffic relationships and add regulatory or commercial pressure over time. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. CICC Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50 day moving average is $367.35 and its 200 day moving average is $338.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,193,037 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $45,625,595,000 after buying an additional 2,666,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,534,239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,108,183 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $21,630,861,000 after buying an additional 3,218,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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