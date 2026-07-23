Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $342.09, but opened at $321.13. Alphabet shares last traded at $319.7410, with a volume of 16,156,594 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet reported a major Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and EPS topping Wall Street estimates, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% year over year and YouTube ads also grew, showing that AI demand is translating into real business momentum. Article Title

Alphabet reported a major Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and EPS topping Wall Street estimates, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% year over year and YouTube ads also grew, showing that AI demand is translating into real business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI demand is outpacing current capacity, which supports higher 2026 capital spending and suggests long-term revenue opportunities across Search, Cloud, YouTube, and Gemini, which now has more than 950 million monthly users. Article Title

Management said AI demand is outpacing current capacity, which supports higher 2026 capital spending and suggests long-term revenue opportunities across Search, Cloud, YouTube, and Gemini, which now has more than 950 million monthly users. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet continues to strengthen its AI ecosystem, with Gemini nearing a billion-user milestone and a new study arguing AI is helping workers rather than replacing them, which could support confidence in the company’s platform strategy. Article Title

Alphabet continues to strengthen its AI ecosystem, with Gemini nearing a billion-user milestone and a new study arguing AI is helping workers rather than replacing them, which could support confidence in the company’s platform strategy. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that Alphabet’s AI spending spree is pressuring profits: free cash flow turned negative for the first time, CapEx guidance was increased, and shares were hit hard as Wall Street questioned whether the heavier investment will generate acceptable returns. Article Title

Investors are worried that Alphabet’s AI spending spree is pressuring profits: free cash flow turned negative for the first time, CapEx guidance was increased, and shares were hit hard as Wall Street questioned whether the heavier investment will generate acceptable returns. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was further weighed down by a new €890 million/$1 billion EU antitrust fine over Search and Play Store practices, adding regulatory risk at a time when investors are already focused on cash burn and AI spending. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 6.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day moving average price is $366.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,534,239,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 855.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after buying an additional 13,004,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after buying an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28,950.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291,926 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,671,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259,940 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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