Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 1.5% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $389.26 and last traded at $388.88. Approximately 26,308,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 31,513,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.97.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $412.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $339.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,908,391. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 412,502 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $118,619,000 after buying an additional 63,736 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 999,305 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $287,360,000 after buying an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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