Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Dbs Bank Analyst Says

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Dbs Bank from $400.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Dbs Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $407.86.

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Alphabet Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,904,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,888,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $152.20 and a 1-year high of $401.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,534,239,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,338,397,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 855.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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