Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 1.7% Higher - What's Next?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $353.18 and last traded at $350.34. 28,325,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 32,034,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.40.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $369.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $309.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock valued at $94,216,897 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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