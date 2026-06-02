Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $373.52 and last traded at $361.5910. 28,302,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 25,838,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.37.

Specifically, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.04.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $347.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,193,037 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $45,625,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,534,239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,108,183 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $21,630,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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