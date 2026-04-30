Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 10% After Strong Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $385.84 and last traded at $384.80. 71,555,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 32,495,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.94.

The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.

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Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and Google Cloud surge — Alphabet reported revenue and EPS above estimates with Google Cloud growing ~63% (cloud ~ $20B) and strong ad/subscription trends, which is the primary driver for the rally. Reuters: Alphabet's cloud unit beats

Q1 earnings beat and Google Cloud surge — Alphabet reported revenue and EPS above estimates with Google Cloud growing ~63% (cloud ~ $20B) and strong ad/subscription trends, which is the primary driver for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Wave of analyst price-target upgrades — Dozens of firms raised targets and reiterated buys (JPMorgan, Goldman, Canaccord, Citigroup, HSBC, etc.), signaling sustained buy-side conviction and supporting upside expectations. MarketScreener: Analyst target changes

Wave of analyst price-target upgrades — Dozens of firms raised targets and reiterated buys (JPMorgan, Goldman, Canaccord, Citigroup, HSBC, etc.), signaling sustained buy-side conviction and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — Investors bought roughly 729,668 call options (an ~84% rise vs. normal daily call volume), a sign of directional bullish bets that can amplify upside intraday.

Unusual bullish options flow — Investors bought roughly 729,668 call options (an ~84% rise vs. normal daily call volume), a sign of directional bullish bets that can amplify upside intraday. Positive Sentiment: Product & ecosystem progress — Google announced Gemini is rolling out to “Millions” of cars with Google built‑in, and subscription growth (25M new paid subs) underscores monetization momentum beyond search. TechCrunch: Gemini in cars

Product & ecosystem progress — Google announced Gemini is rolling out to “Millions” of cars with Google built‑in, and subscription growth (25M new paid subs) underscores monetization momentum beyond search. Neutral Sentiment: Infrastructure buildout supported by local partners — OG&E will supply power to new Google data centers in Oklahoma, a logistical positive for capacity expansion but also an indicator of heavy ongoing capex. Reuters: OG&E to power new data centers

Infrastructure buildout supported by local partners — OG&E will supply power to new Google data centers in Oklahoma, a logistical positive for capacity expansion but also an indicator of heavy ongoing capex. Neutral Sentiment: Commercial partnerships expand AI commerce — Deals like Stripe integration and enterprise traction for AI Mode/Gemini help long-term monetization but are incremental near-term drivers. PYMNTS: Stripe partnership

Commercial partnerships expand AI commerce — Deals like Stripe integration and enterprise traction for AI Mode/Gemini help long-term monetization but are incremental near-term drivers. Negative Sentiment: Rising capex and investor concern — Multiple pieces flag a large, sustained AI capex ramp and some analysts warn spending could weigh on margins or sentiment despite growth; Seeking Alpha highlights “alarming CapEx” commentary. Seeking Alpha: CapEx concerns

Rising capex and investor concern — Multiple pieces flag a large, sustained AI capex ramp and some analysts warn spending could weigh on margins or sentiment despite growth; Seeking Alpha highlights “alarming CapEx” commentary. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and governance risks — European scrutiny is rising: Italy asked the EU to investigate Google’s AI search tools over publisher concerns, Switzerland opened a probe into keyword‑bidding practices, and shareholders pressed for cloud/AI safeguards — all potential long-term headwinds. Reuters: Italy regulator asks EU to investigate

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. President Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore increased their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.65.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,192 shares of company stock valued at $94,182,217 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,217,000. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 274,761 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,000,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $312.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.27.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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