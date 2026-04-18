Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.8182.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alphatec from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Alphatec Trading Up 2.6%

ATEC stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 88,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $1,109,549.15. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 559,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,642.91. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 260,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,204,580.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 815,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,159.20. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 726,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,815,058 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $99,091,000 after buying an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alphatec by 7,083.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 750,429 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 739,982 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,305,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Alphatec by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 900,491 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 773,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ATEC is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company's portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec's flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

Further Reading

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