Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Down 9.8% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.3410. 2,252,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,905,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alphatec to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphatec

Alphatec Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. Alphatec's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 82,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $1,030,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,726,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,491,302.05. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 260,535 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,204,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 815,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,159.20. This represents a 24.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 726,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,571 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company's stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ATEC is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company's portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec's flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

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