Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Releases Earnings Results

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.40, Zacks reports. Alps Electric had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

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Alps Electric Stock Performance

Alps Electric stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $28.06. 6,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alps Electric has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alps Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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About Alps Electric

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: APELY, a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

Further Reading

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