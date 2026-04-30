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Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Releases Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Alps Electric logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • EPS beat: Alps Electric reported quarterly EPS of $0.48, beating consensus of $0.08 by $0.40, with a net margin of 5.06% and return on equity of 5.32%.
  • Despite the beat the stock fell $1.24 to $28.06 on Thursday (6,720 shares traded vs. average 1,437); the company trades at a PE of 8.35 with a market cap of about $2.92 billion and a PEG of 0.43.
  • Zacks upgraded Alps Electric from "hold" to "strong-buy," and MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of "Strong Buy."
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alps Electric.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.40, Zacks reports. Alps Electric had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

Alps Electric Stock Performance

Alps Electric stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $28.06. 6,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alps Electric has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alps Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on Alps Electric

About Alps Electric

(Get Free Report)

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: APELY, a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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