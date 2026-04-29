Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Shares of Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.2380, but opened at $29.3020. Alps Electric shares last traded at $29.3020, with a volume of 121 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Alps Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alps Electric

Alps Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.56. Alps Electric had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alps Electric will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Alps Electric

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: APELY, a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

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