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Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Alps Electric logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Alps Electric gapped up to $29.302 from a prior close of $27.238 before the market opened, but the move came on very light volume (121 shares traded).
  • Zacks Research upgraded the stock from "hold" to strong-buy on April 14, and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of Strong Buy.
  • The company reported an EPS beat (quarterly EPS $0.74 vs. $0.18 expected) and $1.67B in revenue, while trading at a low P/E of 8.72 and PEG of 0.43 with a $3.05B market cap, solid liquidity ratios, and low debt.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alps Electric.

Shares of Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.2380, but opened at $29.3020. Alps Electric shares last traded at $29.3020, with a volume of 121 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Alps Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alps Electric

Alps Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.56. Alps Electric had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alps Electric will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Alps Electric

(Get Free Report)

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: APELY, a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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