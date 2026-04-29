Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,713,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the previous session's volume of 921,400 shares.The stock last traded at $1.88 and had previously closed at $1.87.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alstom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alstom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Alstom Trading Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company's portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world's largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

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