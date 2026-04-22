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Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Alstom logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Alstom ADR experienced a 125% increase in trading volume to 1,484,145 shares mid-day, with the stock last trading at $1.96 (up about 1.3%).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed and the consensus is Hold (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell); recent rating moves include Kepler upgrading to Hold and Deutsche Bank downgrading from Buy to Hold.
  • Technically the stock is trading well below its 50‑day ($2.86) and 200‑day ($2.80) moving averages, and short-term liquidity appears tight with a current ratio of 0.97 and quick ratio of 0.74.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alstom.

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,484,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session's volume of 658,174 shares.The stock last traded at $1.96 and had previously closed at $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSMY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alstom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alstom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on ALSMY

Alstom Stock Up 1.3%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alstom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company's portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world's largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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