Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,484,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session's volume of 658,174 shares.The stock last traded at $1.96 and had previously closed at $1.94.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSMY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alstom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alstom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on ALSMY

Alstom Stock Up 1.3%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company's portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world's largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

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