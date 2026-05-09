Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $424.18 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 622.90% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

Here are the key takeaways from Alta Equipment Group's conference call:

Q1 results: total revenue was $410.5M (down ~3% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA was $28.1M , with management citing a Q4 pull-forward of tax-driven equipment purchases and unusually harsh winter weather as the main headwinds.

Q1 results: total revenue was (down ~3% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA was , with management citing a Q4 pull-forward of tax-driven equipment purchases and unusually harsh winter weather as the main headwinds. Material Handling: revenues were $150.5M (down ~4.7%) driven by used-equipment weakness, but bookings and backlog are inflecting—March was the strongest monthly bookings since June 2023 and the ISM PMI has turned positive, supporting a meaningful sales rebound later in 2026.

Material Handling: revenues were (down ~4.7%) driven by used-equipment weakness, but bookings and backlog are inflecting—March was the strongest monthly bookings since June 2023 and the ISM PMI has turned positive, supporting a meaningful sales rebound later in 2026. Construction and rental repositioning: Construction revenues were stable at $244.3M with strength in heavy earthmoving (Florida) and exposure to growing state/federal infrastructure spend, while rental gross book value was intentionally reduced by about $59.5M to $524.6M as management prioritizes utilization and margin quality and targets sub-$500M by year-end.

Construction and rental repositioning: Construction revenues were stable at with strength in heavy earthmoving (Florida) and exposure to growing state/federal infrastructure spend, while rental gross book value was intentionally reduced by about to $524.6M as management prioritizes utilization and margin quality and targets sub-$500M by year-end. Ecoverse: segment revenue was $17.1M ; management expects tariff-related margin compression to abate after OEM repricing and a favorable Supreme Court ruling, with profitability improving through the year.

Ecoverse: segment revenue was ; management expects tariff-related margin compression to abate after OEM repricing and a favorable Supreme Court ruling, with profitability improving through the year. Balance sheet and guidance: operating cash flow improved to $20.8M, interest expense fell to $19.5M and liquidity remains ~$250M, but management narrowed FY26 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $167.5M–$182.5M and expects FCF before rent-sale decisions of $100M–$110M, with results back-half weighted.

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Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 12.3%

ALTG stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 1,181,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,415. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $231.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTG. Zacks Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Alta Equipment Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alta Equipment Group

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 8,137 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $57,365.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 240,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,287.50. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 58,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,788.20. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,369,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,653,401. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,371. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company's stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc NYSE: ALTG is a North American distributor of material handling and logistics equipment. The company offers a broad lineup of forklifts, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, tow motors, pallet jacks and related attachments, serving manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial facilities. Through its network of branch locations, Alta Equipment provides customers with new and used sales, short- and long-term rentals, and integrated fleet management solutions designed to support operational efficiency.

In addition to equipment sales, Alta Equipment supports customers with comprehensive after-sales services.

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