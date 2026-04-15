Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Altius Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD downgraded Altius Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised Altius Minerals to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$47.79.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALS

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ALS traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 52,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,188. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$23.72 and a one year high of C$53.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.04.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.06 million for the quarter. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 614.83% and a return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altius Minerals

In other news, Director Andrï¿½ Gaumond bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 78,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,266,453.19. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Mark Raguz bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.01 per share, with a total value of C$49,891.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 20,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$871,081.53. This represents a 6.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have bought a total of 7,760 shares of company stock valued at $328,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company's stock.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

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