Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Earns "Buy" Rating from Chardan Capital

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JonesTrading cut their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alto Neuroscience from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.14.

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Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANRO traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. 290,786 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,639. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.01. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANRO. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Alto Neuroscience by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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