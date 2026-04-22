Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $27.6790, with a volume of 137106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANRO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Alto Neuroscience from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a market cap of $859.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANRO. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,824 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,485,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 1,048.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,393 shares of the company's stock worth $31,762,000 after buying an additional 1,629,027 shares during the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

Further Reading

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