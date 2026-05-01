Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $73.85 and last traded at $72.5680, with a volume of 24763814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS.

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Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 103.16%.

More Altria Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $1,885,743.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 180,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,221,318.33. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 6.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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