Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.560-5.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $70.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,221,318.33. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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