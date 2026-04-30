Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) was up 6.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $73.85 and last traded at $72.5680. Approximately 24,621,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 10,040,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS.

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Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 103.16%.

Altria Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,221,318.33. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 335,418 shares of the company's stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,522,209 shares of the company's stock worth $232,677,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the company's stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,073,682 shares of the company's stock worth $797,587,000 after purchasing an additional 814,665 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 31,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 6.4%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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