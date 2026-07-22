Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Altus Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.33 and traded as high as C$47.12. Altus Group shares last traded at C$45.19, with a volume of 123,583 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$55.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,259.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.33.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Altus Group had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of C$108.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Altus Group's payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In related news, Director William Brennan bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,529,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,429,749.90. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 190,392 shares of company stock worth $8,052,187. Insiders own 4.05% of the company's stock.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Altus Group Right Now?

Before you consider Altus Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Altus Group wasn't on the list.

While Altus Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
name stock loses 25% of its value in one day
name stock loses 25% of its value in one day
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines