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Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Alvopetro Energy logo with Energy background
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Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $16.9570 million for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 million. On average, analysts expect Alvopetro Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of -0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alvopetro Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALVOF

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Inc OTCMKTS: ALVOF is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company focused on acquiring and developing upstream assets in Brazil. The company targets conventional hydrocarbon resources through a combination of license acquisitions, seismic appraisal and drilling operations, seeking to build a sustainable production profile in emerging Brazilian basins.

Alvopetro’s principal activities are centered in the Potiguar Basin of northeastern Brazil, where it holds working interests in both onshore and shallow-water concession areas.

See Also

Earnings History for Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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