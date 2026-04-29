Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $16.9570 million for the quarter.

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Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 million. On average, analysts expect Alvopetro Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of -0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alvopetro Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALVOF

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Inc OTCMKTS: ALVOF is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company focused on acquiring and developing upstream assets in Brazil. The company targets conventional hydrocarbon resources through a combination of license acquisitions, seismic appraisal and drilling operations, seeking to build a sustainable production profile in emerging Brazilian basins.

Alvopetro’s principal activities are centered in the Potiguar Basin of northeastern Brazil, where it holds working interests in both onshore and shallow-water concession areas.

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