Alvotech Hits Critical Inflection as Biosimilar Pipeline Nears FDA Decisions

Alvotech NASDAQ: ALVO Chief Strategy Officer Balaji Prasad said the biosimilars-focused company is entering a “critical inflection period” as it advances several limited-competition products through regulatory review and prepares for a broader launch cycle over the next several years.

Speaking during a UBS-hosted fireside chat led by Ash Verma, who covers SMID-cap biotech and SMID pharma at UBS, Prasad described Alvotech as a pure-play biosimilars company founded in 2013 with a vertically integrated research, development and manufacturing platform centered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

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Prasad said Alvotech has invested more than $2 billion into its platform and portfolio development over the past 12 years. He said the company has more than 30 biologics in various stages of development and five commercial products globally. He added that Alvotech believes it has “the largest pipeline, if definitely not one of the largest pipelines in biosimilars globally.”

A key theme of the discussion was Alvotech’s focus on biosimilars where competition may be limited. Prasad said the company expects “five or six” of its next eight launches to be in limited-competition markets, including some where Alvotech expects to be the only player for a meaningful period.

Regulatory Review in Focus

Prasad discussed recent regulatory developments, including the company’s resubmission of biologics license applications and the FDA’s acceptance of its biosimilar to Entyvio. He said the resubmissions followed FDA feedback tied to manufacturing observations at Alvotech’s facility.

According to Prasad, the FDA conducted an inspection in late June and early July of last year and later issued a post-action letter stating that three observations remained pending while seven had been resolved. He said Alvotech then implemented nearly 200 corrective and preventive actions, or CAPAs, and collected additional data before resubmitting the BLAs on June 4.

Prasad said the resubmission started a six-month review clock, pointing to a potential approval around late December. He said Alvotech is “extremely confident” in the work it has done, while emphasizing that the FDA still must make its own determination.

He also noted that the FDA conducted a surprise current good manufacturing practice inspection in May. Prasad said Alvotech’s management team specifically asked inspectors to review the prior observations, a step he said gave the company additional confidence.

When asked whether investors should expect updates before an FDA decision, Prasad said the company is unlikely to provide additional detail before approval unless there is incremental information it can appropriately share.

Manufacturing Issues, Not Product Data

Verma asked whether the prior complete response letters were related only to the manufacturing facility, rather than the molecules or clinical packages. Prasad said there had been no FDA pushback on the quality of the data, the product or the clinical evidence submitted for the applications discussed.

“With all our applications till date, we have never had FDA pushback on the quality of the data, on the quality of the product itself or any such clinical questions,” Prasad said. “It’s on the facility side that we have had twice these delays.”

Prasad said management chose to strengthen processes beyond what was narrowly requested by the FDA, even though the effort involved production slowdowns and shutdowns that affected recent profit-and-loss results.

Commercial Strategy and Partnerships

Prasad emphasized that Alvotech is structured as a business-to-business platform and does not sell products directly in global markets. He said the company works with 19 partners that provide access to 70 to 80 countries.

In the U.S., Prasad said Teva is Alvotech’s key partner and has launched the company’s biosimilars to Humira and Stelara. He said Teva is also expected to launch additional assets, including biosimilars to Eylea and Simponi. Alvotech also has a partnership with Dr. Reddy’s for Prolia.

Prasad said important success factors in the U.S. include speed, execution, early filing, first-to-market positioning, reliable manufacturing and strong commercial partnerships. He said Alvotech currently has the second-largest market share in biosimilar Humira and is gaining share in biosimilar Stelara.

On specific products, Prasad described Simponi as one of the most attractive opportunities because of the limited-competition landscape. He said there are currently two known filers, Alvotech and Bio-Thera, and that Bio-Thera was approved in May. He said the commercial opportunity for Alvotech remains intact, though he acknowledged the opportunity cost of not launching earlier.

For Eylea regular dose, Prasad said most players appear aligned around a late 2026 or early 2027 launch window, and he said Alvotech’s timing would not meaningfully affect the commercial opportunity. He characterized Prolia as the most competitive and least revenue-generating of the three assets discussed.

Fuji Pharma and Manufacturing Flexibility

Prasad also discussed Alvotech’s manufacturing partnership with Fuji Pharma, describing it as a second source of commercial supply for the U.S. market. He said Alvotech remains vertically integrated, with Reykjavik continuing to be the core of the company’s research, development and manufacturing network.

He said the Fuji partnership provides flexibility in supply, a U.S.-based manufacturing source and additional operational flexibility as Alvotech expands from two U.S. products to a broader portfolio.

Pipeline Updates: Eylea High Dose, Entyvio and Future Launches

On Eylea high dose, Prasad said Alvotech believes it is “significantly ahead” of peers and has begun clinical trials. He described the asset as a medium-term opportunity and said the company expects it to be an important contributor to potential 2028, 2029 and 2030 growth.

On Entyvio, Prasad highlighted the FDA’s acceptance of Alvotech’s submission as an important development. He said the market represents about $7.5 billion in sales and is growing, including roughly $2 billion in Europe and more than $4 billion in the U.S. He said Alvotech has both intravenous and subcutaneous presentations and expects to be the first biosimilar approved for both presentations in the U.S. and European Union.

Prasad declined to provide details on how Alvotech plans to navigate patent issues around Entyvio, saying the company would provide more detail as it gets closer to launch. Verma noted that investors have asked about Alvotech’s guidance toward a 2027 launch while the innovator claims patent protection extending to 2030.

Prasad closed by pointing to additional limited-competition opportunities that have not been discussed in detail, including Cimzia, Taltz and Ilaris. He said Alvotech expects the next five years to be strong from a product pipeline, launch and progression perspective.

About Alvotech NASDAQ: ALVO

Alvotech NASDAQ: ALVO is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilar medicines. The company focuses on creating high‐quality, cost‐effective alternatives to established biologic therapies in areas such as immunology, oncology and other specialty care fields. By leveraging in‐house research and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform, Alvotech aims to bring approved biosimilars to market more rapidly and with greater cost efficiency than many traditional biosimilar developers.

Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built a diversified pipeline of monoclonal antibody biosimilars, targeting blockbuster reference products including adalimumab (originally branded Humira), bevacizumab (Avastin) and ustekinumab (Stelara).

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