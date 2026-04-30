ALX Oncology (ALXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ALX Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ALX Oncology Stock Down 3.7%

ALX Oncology stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $212.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALXO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann sold 12,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $26,714.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 293,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,131.53. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corey S. Goodman purchased 3,184,713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,453,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,269.66. This represents a 60.45% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,050 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 77,065 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,228 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California, focused on developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company's mission is to harness and amplify both innate and adaptive immune responses to improve outcomes for patients with a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The lead candidate in ALX Oncology's pipeline is evorpacept (ALX148), a high-affinity CD47-blocking Fc-silenced fusion protein designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells when combined with standard therapeutic antibodies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.

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