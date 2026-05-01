Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Amadeus IT Group to post earnings of $0.9360 per share and revenue of $1.9134 billion for the quarter.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 20.45%. On average, analysts expect Amadeus IT Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of AMADY opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business's fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Amadeus IT Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company's platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus's product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

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