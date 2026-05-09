Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 27.61%.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts: Sign Up

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 186,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMADY. Citigroup lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMADY

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company's platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus's product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amadeus IT Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amadeus IT Group wasn't on the list.

While Amadeus IT Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here