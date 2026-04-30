Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 671,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session's volume of 218,066 shares.The stock last traded at $57.4340 and had previously closed at $56.17.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on AMADY

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company's platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus's product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

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