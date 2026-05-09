Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.82 and traded as low as $60.87. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $61.09, with a volume of 186,767 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMADY shares. Citigroup cut Amadeus IT Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 20.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company's platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus's product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

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