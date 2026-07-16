Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $92.0920 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.79. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Amalgamated Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amalgamated Financial

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,551.90. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie Veluswamy sold 2,500 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $108,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,215 shares in the company, valued at $618,494.65. This represents a 14.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,589 shares of company stock valued at $325,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,644 shares of the company's stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 407,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. NASDAQ: AMAL is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank, a fully insured commercial bank with a historic mission of serving labor unions, progressive non-profits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, Amalgamated Bank has grown into a national institution offering a broad suite of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, cash management, and treasury solutions tailored to organizations with social responsibility or union affiliations.

In addition to core banking, Amalgamated Financial provides wealth management and trust services, retirement plan consulting and impact investing strategies.

Further Reading

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