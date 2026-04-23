Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Amalgamated Financial's conference call:

Net revenue rose 9.7% to $93.4 million, net income was $25.2 million ($0.84/share) and NIM expanded 9 bps to 3.75%, while Tier 1 capital remained strong above 9.3%.

to $93.4 million, net income was $25.2 million ($0.84/share) and NIM expanded 9 bps to 3.75%, while Tier 1 capital remained strong above 9.3%. The bank recorded an incremental $9.2 million provision tied to a single multifamily borrower that moved to non‑accrual (relationship reserves now $11.1 million), pushing non‑performing assets to $99.3 million (1.08% of assets) ; management calls this borrower‑specific and is pursuing resolution options.

tied to a single multifamily borrower that moved to non‑accrual (relationship reserves now $11.1 million), pushing non‑performing assets to ; management calls this borrower‑specific and is pursuing resolution options. The deposit franchise strengthened with on‑balance‑sheet deposits up $229 million to $8.2 billion, political deposits up $133 million to $1.9 billion, average non‑interest‑bearing deposits at 41%, and super‑core deposits approaching 60% of on‑balance‑sheet funding.

Management raised 2026 targets — net interest income to about $333 million, core pre‑tax/pre‑provision earnings to $183 million, and an annual balance‑sheet growth target of ~8% (aiming for ~$9.6 billion in assets), with Q2 NII guided to $81–83 million.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts: Sign Up

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of AMAL traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 102,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Amalgamated Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 4,948 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $195,050.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $908,828.10. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 2,285 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $91,194.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,510.13. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,482 shares of company stock worth $335,658 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth about $233,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAL

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. NASDAQ: AMAL is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank, a fully insured commercial bank with a historic mission of serving labor unions, progressive non-profits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, Amalgamated Bank has grown into a national institution offering a broad suite of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, cash management, and treasury solutions tailored to organizations with social responsibility or union affiliations.

In addition to core banking, Amalgamated Financial provides wealth management and trust services, retirement plan consulting and impact investing strategies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amalgamated Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amalgamated Financial wasn't on the list.

While Amalgamated Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here