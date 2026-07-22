Amarin (AMRN) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Amarin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $292.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1,816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Amarin by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amarin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Amarin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on AMRN

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker AMRN. Amarin's primary mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through innovative lipid science and evidence-based therapies.

The company's flagship product is Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), a high-purity prescription omega-3 fatty acid approved for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and as an adjunct to statin therapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

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