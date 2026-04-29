Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.77 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 18.16%.

Here are the key takeaways from Amarin's conference call:

We have substantially completed our global restructuring and are on track to achieve the estimated $70 million in annual operating expense savings by June 30, 2026; cash rose to $308 million, the company reported a second consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, has no debt, and expects to be cash-flow positive for 2026.

in annual operating expense savings by June 30, 2026; cash rose to $308 million, the company reported a second consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, has no debt, and expects to be cash-flow positive for 2026. The new fully partnered international model, anchored by an exclusive Recordati agreement covering 59 European countries through 2039 , drove Europe product revenue to $4.9 million in Q1 and more than doubled sequentially as Recordati began Vazkepa sales in 10 countries.

, drove Europe product revenue to $4.9 million in Q1 and more than doubled sequentially as Recordati began Vazkepa sales in 10 countries. In the U.S., Vascepa remains the market leader with a 48% share of the IPE category and a 17% increase in branded prescriptions year-over-year, but overall U.S. revenue is under pressure from generic competition and management expects to rely on maintained payer exclusives through the end of 2026.

Cost of goods sold rose 62% year-over-year—driven by regained U.S. exclusivity and new supply shipments to partners—pressuring gross margins and creating quarter-to-quarter revenue and margin variability that is expected to persist until around Q3 2026.

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Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 252,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,782. Amarin has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Amarin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amarin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AMRN

Institutional Trading of Amarin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 449,522.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,811,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 534.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker AMRN. Amarin's primary mission is to improve cardiovascular outcomes through innovative lipid science and evidence-based therapies.

The company's flagship product is Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), a high-purity prescription omega-3 fatty acid approved for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and as an adjunct to statin therapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

Further Reading

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