Ambev (ABEV) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $4.3271 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, analysts expect Ambev to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ambev Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,552,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,626,143. The stock's 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. UBS Group set a $2.65 price objective on Ambev and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ambev from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ambev from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.84.

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Insider Transactions at Ambev

In other Ambev news, insider De Lacerda Eduardo Cavalcanti sold 152,386 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $434,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $636,519. The trade was a 40.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev NYSE: ABEV is a Brazilian-based beverage company that produces, distributes and markets a broad portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company's core business centers on brewing and selling beer, alongside a range of soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks and other malt-based beverages. Headquartered in São Paulo, Ambev operates an integrated value chain that covers manufacturing, packaging, logistics and commercial sales to retail, on-premise and institutional customers.

The company traces its origins to the 1999 merger of two historic Brazilian breweries, and later became part of the broader global brewing group through subsequent industry consolidations.

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