Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Raised to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Ambiq Micro alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBQ. Zacks Research raised shares of Ambiq Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ambiq Micro from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.83.

View Our Latest Report on Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBQ opened at $85.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. Ambiq Micro has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $91.61.

Insider Activity

In other Ambiq Micro news, COO Sean Chihhsiang Chen sold 55,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,947,509.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,526,294.75. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $706,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 203,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,064,444.24. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,477 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,893. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ambiq Micro by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 989 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambiq Micro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ambiq Micro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ambiq Micro wasn't on the list.

While Ambiq Micro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here