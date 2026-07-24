Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Stock Price Down 8.7% - Here's Why

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.36 and last traded at $68.2710. Approximately 44,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 501,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $86.00 target price on Ambiq Micro in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambiq Micro from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambiq Micro presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMBQ

Ambiq Micro Stock Down 5.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambiq Micro news, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,200 shares of Ambiq Micro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $706,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 203,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,064,444.24. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fumihide Esaka sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $4,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 391,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,391,053.78. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 222,477 shares of company stock worth $16,304,893 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambiq Micro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBQ. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambiq Micro by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,723 shares of the company's stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 130,823 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambiq Micro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 123,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambiq Micro by 21.9% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the company's stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Ambiq Micro by 54.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,442 shares of the company's stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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