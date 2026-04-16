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Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Ambu A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up ~3.3%, opening at $10.54 after a $10.00 close, but trading volume was very light (about 202 shares), indicating the move may not reflect broad demand.
  • On valuation and technicals, Ambu has a market cap of about $2.48 billion and a P/E of 34, yet it is trading below its 50‑day ($11.55) and 200‑day ($13.31) moving averages.
  • Fundamentals show healthy liquidity and low leverage—current ratio 2.86, quick ratio 1.67, debt/equity 0.08—and the latest quarter reported $0.07 EPS on $242.85M revenue with an ~8.9% net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.54. Ambu A/S shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

Ambu A/S Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter.

About Ambu A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company's core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu's offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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