AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 6.5% - Time to Sell?

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.9350. 10,387,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 37,551,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised AMC Entertainment from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.08. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.19 million. AMC Entertainment's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron purchased 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,437,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,087.60. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,512 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,710 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 543,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMC Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMC Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While AMC Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here