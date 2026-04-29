AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 7% - Here's Why

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.5250. Approximately 5,772,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 35,628,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

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Key Headlines Impacting AMC Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting AMC Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong box-office weekend: AMC said MICHAEL delivered a record-breaking biopic debut, boosting theater attendance and concession opportunities — a tangible revenue tailwind if sustained. Read More.

Strong box-office weekend: AMC said MICHAEL delivered a record-breaking biopic debut, boosting theater attendance and concession opportunities — a tangible revenue tailwind if sustained. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect an earnings beat: recent pieces (Zacks/Yahoo) argue AMC has the ingredients for a likely beat in its upcoming Q1 report, which could lift the stock if results and guidance surprise positively. Read More.

Analysts expect an earnings beat: recent pieces (Zacks/Yahoo) argue AMC has the ingredients for a likely beat in its upcoming Q1 report, which could lift the stock if results and guidance surprise positively. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings date is a near-term catalyst: AMC will report Q1 results after the close on May 5 and host a webcast — a scheduled event that will likely drive event-driven trading and volatility. Read More.

Earnings date is a near-term catalyst: AMC will report Q1 results after the close on May 5 and host a webcast — a scheduled event that will likely drive event-driven trading and volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing and merchandising activity: AMC rolled out themed items (e.g., a Shrek-themed popcorn bucket) and continues pop-culture tie-ins that can help concessions and guest engagement but have limited near-term impact on fundamentals. Read More.

Marketing and merchandising activity: AMC rolled out themed items (e.g., a Shrek-themed popcorn bucket) and continues pop-culture tie-ins that can help concessions and guest engagement but have limited near-term impact on fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Retail attention and volatility risk: outlets note AMC is a trending/meme-stock name — that attention can amplify swings but is unpredictable for fundamental investors. Read More.

Retail attention and volatility risk: outlets note AMC is a trending/meme-stock name — that attention can amplify swings but is unpredictable for fundamental investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bearish investor guidance: The Motley Fool advised caution ("Don't buy AMC until this happens"), arguing there are better opportunities until clearer box-office recovery and earnings improvement are visible. Read More.

Bearish investor guidance: The Motley Fool advised caution ("Don't buy AMC until this happens"), arguing there are better opportunities until clearer box-office recovery and earnings improvement are visible. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Meme-stock tailwind cooling: broader coverage of meme-stock casualties and managers shifting assets (Plotkin) suggests some speculative demand may be waning — a headwind for AMC's retail-driven rallies. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.30 to $1.10 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 5.2%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $823.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 761.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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