AMC Networks (AMCX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect AMC Networks to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $540.6730 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. AMC Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $581.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMCX opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $362.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 5,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $47,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,758.08. This represents a 35.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 133.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $7.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMCX

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc NASDAQ: AMCX is a global entertainment company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of premium content for television and streaming platforms. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a portfolio of pay television channels in the U.S. and abroad, and offers direct-to-consumer streaming services that feature both original programming and licensed fare. AMC Networks is best known for critically acclaimed series such as “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead,” and it continues to invest in new scripted and unscripted content across a range of genres.

The company's core television networks in the United States include AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv, while its joint venture with BBC Studios supports BBC America.

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