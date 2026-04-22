Amcor (AMCR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Amcor to post earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $5.7313 billion for the quarter. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amcor Stock Down 1.2%

AMCR opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. Amcor has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is presently 169.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1,915.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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