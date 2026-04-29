Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.58 and last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 799181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Get Amcor alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Amcor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMCR

Amcor Trading Down 2.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Amcor's quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is presently 169.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 268,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,137 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amcor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amcor wasn't on the list.

While Amcor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here