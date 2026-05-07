Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Amcor PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:AMCR)

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Amcor logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amcor declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share (annualized $2.60) with an ex‑dividend/record date of May 28 and a yield of about 6.5%, payable June 17.
  • Despite a 5‑year streak of raises, Amcor currently has a very high payout ratio of 317.1% and is relying on its balance sheet to fund the dividend today, though analysts forecast ~$4.36 EPS next year (implying a future payout ratio near 59.6%).
  • Q3 results showed revenue beat and raised FY26 guidance (adjusted EPS guidance ~ $3.98–4.03) and $77M of acquisition synergies, but management warned of strained free cash flow (FCF guidance ~$1.5–1.6B) and softer end‑market demand that could limit near‑term upside.
  • Interested in Amcor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Amcor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 317.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. Amcor has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amcor

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q3 revenue beat and raised FY26 guidance — Amcor reported Q3 adjusted EPS $0.96 in line with consensus but revenue of $5.91B topped estimates and management raised FY26 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.98–4.03 (above consensus). This clear beat + guidance lift is the main positive catalyst. Amcor rises after revenue beat and higher full-year guidance
  • Positive Sentiment: Dividend announced — Amcor declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share (annualized yield ~6.5%), with record/ex‑dividend dates in late May; that high yield supports income investors and makes the stock more attractive to yield-focused funds. (Company announcement)
  • Positive Sentiment: Acquisition synergies and margin improvement — Management reported ~$77M of Berry acquisition synergies (at the high end of expectations) and adjusted EBITDA/margins improved year‑over‑year, supporting the case that the integration is adding value. Amcor Reports Solid Third Quarter Results and Updates Fiscal 2026 Guidance
  • Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio optimization and asset sales — Amcor announced six divestiture agreements and sold two North American closure facilities to Closure Systems International as part of portfolio optimization; these moves can raise cash and simplify the portfolio but are not immediate earnings drivers. Closure Systems International Acquires Two North American Manufacturing Facilities from Amcor
  • Negative Sentiment: Cash‑flow strain and demand softness flagged — The earnings call and analyst notes flagged strained free cash flow dynamics (company revised FCF to $1.5–1.6B) and some softer end‑market demand, which could limit near‑term margin upside and valuation multiple expansion. Amcor Earnings Call: Synergies Strong, Cash Flow Strained AMCR Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Beat on Berry Acquisition

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Dividend History for Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amcor Right Now?

Before you consider Amcor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amcor wasn't on the list.

While Amcor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO Cover
Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to wait for SpaceX to go public to invest. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines