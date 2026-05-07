Amcor PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Amcor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 317.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

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Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. Amcor has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amcor

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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