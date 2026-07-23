Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.74 and last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 88991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.81%.Amdocs's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 94.5% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company's stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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