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Cementing the Sky: Why NVIDIA’s Bet on Nebius Matters

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 23, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Nebius Group Right Now?

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Nebius Group (NBIS)
1.9726 of 5 stars		$218.160.6%N/A70.37Moderate Buy$222.15
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9735 of 5 stars		$212.062.3%0.47%32.47Buy$304.26
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