Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amentum from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amentum from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amentum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Amentum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Amentum alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

Amentum Stock Performance

AMTM stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.35. Amentum has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $38.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 187,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 250,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 79,275 shares of the company's stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amentum

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amentum wasn't on the list.

While Amentum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here