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Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Amentum logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Amentum from “hold” to “strong-buy,” giving the stock a fresh bullish signal despite mixed analyst sentiment overall.
  • Other recent analyst actions were more cautious: Bank of America and JPMorgan both trimmed price targets and kept neutral ratings, while the broader consensus remains Hold with a $32 average target price.
  • Amentum’s latest quarter beat expectations, posting $0.60 EPS versus $0.58 expected and $3.48 billion in revenue, while the company also guided FY2026 EPS to 2.25–2.45.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amentum from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amentum from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amentum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Amentum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

Amentum Stock Performance

AMTM stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.35. Amentum has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $38.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 187,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 250,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 79,275 shares of the company's stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amentum

(Get Free Report)

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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