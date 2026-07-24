Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Trading Up 4% - Time to Buy?

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $22.8950. Approximately 175,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,023,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Amentum from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amentum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Amentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Report on AMTM

Amentum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amentum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,614,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 8,467.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,794,417 shares of the company's stock worth $81,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amentum by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company's stock worth $529,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,529,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 106.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,787,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,767,000 after buying an additional 1,954,494 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

Further Reading

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