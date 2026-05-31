Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.1938.

AS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Amer Sports alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AS

Amer Sports Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AS stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amer Sports

In other news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $414,741.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $553,871.50. The trade was a 42.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,355 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,875.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 1,030.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company's stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amer Sports, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amer Sports wasn't on the list.

While Amer Sports currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here