Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) CEO Sells $7,657,331.75 in Stock

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 215,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stuart Haselden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of Amer Sports stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $414,741.88.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Stuart Haselden sold 6,511 shares of Amer Sports stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $216,686.08.

Get Amer Sports alerts: Sign Up

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AS. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,593,627 shares of the company's stock worth $283,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,536 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 63.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,343,481 shares of the company's stock worth $220,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Amer Sports by 1,306.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,214,439 shares of the company's stock worth $194,759,000 after buying an additional 4,843,742 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 4,637,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,198,000 after buying an additional 1,297,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,991,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,951 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.19.

View Our Latest Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amer Sports, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amer Sports wasn't on the list.

While Amer Sports currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here