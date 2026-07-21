Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price Down 5.1% - What's Next?

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.4980. Approximately 2,938,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,387,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.70.

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Amer Sports Trading Down 5.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,262,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,451,291.70. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $7,657,331.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,331.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 833,580 shares of company stock worth $29,200,266 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 84.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 484.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 1,030.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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